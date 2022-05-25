Fayemi appoints 14 Permanent Secretaries, 2 GMs

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved the appointment of 14 new Permanent Secretaries, two General Managers and six Executive Secretaries.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebode said the appointment was in a bid to further strengthen the leadership of the State Civil Service for greater service delivery.

According to him, the confirmation of the appointments was sequel to the scaling of examinations in Information Communication Technology (ICT), Civil Service Procedures and General Knowledge.

The newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries are Mr Johnson Adeola; Mrs Taiwo Akinbolawa; Mr Babatunde Adesola; Mrs Omotola Faseluka and Mr Tajudeen Adejumo.

Others are Mr Emmanuel Jegede; Mr Oluwadare Jolumo; Mrs Oyeyemi Kayode-Ojo; Mrs Mercy Adaran; Mr Olasunkanmi Alabi; Mr Michael Omolayo; Mr Adeyinka Arogundade; Mr Aderemi Ogunsemoyin and Mrs Olusola Adeluyi-Femi

Oyebode listed the newly-appointed General Managers as Mr Rufus Adetoye and Mr Olufemi Oyeniran.

He gave the names of the Executive Secretaries as Dr Dairo Ojo; Mrs Olurotimi Famuagun; Mr Biodun Oguntuyi; Mrs Yetunde Ayodele; Mrs Oluwatoyin Faluyi and Mrs Yinka Jegede. (NAN)

