Fayemi appeals for partnership as new Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti gets staff of office

Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has appealed to traditional rulers in the state to partner with his administration to improve the standard of living of the people. The governor made the appeal during the official presentation of instrument of office to the new Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye. A statement issued by Oluyin Palace and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday quoted Fayemi as saying that his administration was passionate about carrying out meaningful programmes that would have direct impact on the people. Represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, the governor charged the new royal father to work harmoniously with his people to accelerate development of Iyin-Ekiti community.

The governor said that the process of selecting a new Oluyin was consequent upon the demise of the last occupant of the throne, Oba Ademola Ajakaiye, on Sept. 18, 2019. Fayemi said that the selection and enthronement of Oba Ajakaiye was in accordance with Paragraph 1, Section 8 of the Chiefs Edict of 1984, as amended in 1991, which has further been amended as Ekiti State Chiefs Law in 2010. He said that the selection of Oba Ajakaiye was devoid of political coloration and influence and reminded the new king that his position demanded considerable diligence, sacrifice, initiatives and perseverance. The governor appealed to the people of the community to demonstrate the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose by supporting and cooperating with the monarch.

He urged the people of the community to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the community, admitting that government could not satisfy all the needs and aspirations of the people due to limited resources. The governor commended royal fathers across the state for sustenance of peace and stability in their domains. Fayemi implored them to display high sense of responsibility and sincerity and carry their subjects when taking decisions on their welfare. In his acceptance speech, Ajakaiye promised to work with all indigenes to surpass the achievements of his predecessors.

The monarch called on those aggrieved to sheathe their swords and join hands with him to move the community forward along the path of peace, progress and prosperity. “Since there can be no development without peace, my priority and watchword will be ‘peace and unity’. “We will harness the energy and ingenuity of all our people – men, women, boys and girls; leverage on technology and intelligence gathering and, of course, work with the state and our local government to keep Iyin safe, secure and peaceful, because that is the prerequisite for growth and development. “We will also use the instrumentality of the traditional institution to resolve conflicts amicably. “We shall revive and raise the profile of our traditional festivals in order to make Iyin a preferred tourist destination. Apart from our festivals, we also have some tourist attractions.

“We will establish a Digital Resource Centre that will become the repository of Iyin history and the hub of research, while a database of all Iyin sons and daughters, who are unemployed, will be created as a way of linking them with available opportunities, ensuring human capital development and also providing the basis for empowerment. “Since we need to harness all our human resources and ensure that all hands are on deck to develop Iyin into a modern city, we will also create a database of all Iyin sons and daughters, both at home and in the Diaspora. “We will not leave anyone behind in this quest to make Iyin great,” he said. The traditional ruler commended the forebears of the town and promised he would ensure progress more and prosper more.

“I want to most sincerely congratulate all my brothers who contested the Oluyin throne with me. Yes, I have emerged as the new Oluyin, but my victory belongs to you and indeed the entire people of Iyin. “This is our victory and we are all winners. Today’s joy is ours

to share. I seek your support for the great task ahead.” The monarch said the Olori (his wife) in consultation with the Oluyin, would encourage the registration of all women groups,with special emphasis on widows and other vulnerable women so they can access all available support in a very orderly and transparent manner. Ajakaye described Iyin Ekiti as one of the best planned towns in this country, noting that the town was long overdue for urban renewal.

“Roads need to be rehabilitated, the streets need to be lit at night, the markets need

to be upgraded and made attractive, not just to indigenes but to

others. “We also intend to pioneer the development of modern real estates

in iyin Ekiti, so that the town could benefit from its nearness to the

capital city of Ado Ekiti, especially once the new dual carriageway

linking both towns is completed. “We will also encourage the establishment of cottage and small scale industries and service businesses, including bakeries, dry cleaning services and functional

hospitals, while encouraging the use of clean/green energy. “As an agrarian community, Iyin is not lacking in the cultivation of food and cash crops, even in commercial quantities. What the town lacks, however, are storage and processing facilities.

“We will therefore encourage our sons and daughters, who are doing well in their various fields of endeavour, and indeed all willing investors, to invest in these and other areas. “We will restore the waning moral values of our youths and dissuade them from engaging in illegal and criminal activities. “The moral fabric of our communities must be strengthened with the organisation of annual events that reward good behaviours, while people will be free to practice their religions, which is a great source of morality. “Our concept of ‘Omoluabi’ must not be jettisoned. After all, as the saying goes, it is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves that will make them successful human beings,” he said. (NAN)

