Fawehinmi, a brightly burning candle dimmed by death -Okei-Odumakin

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, has expressed shock and sadness over death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, eldest son of Late legal icon, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN).

Okei-Odumakin in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, described the deceased as a chip off the old block in every way.

NAN recalls that Fawehinmi died after a brief illness on Wednesday in Lagos, at the age of 52.

“Mohammed attended rallies and kept the flame of activism burning in the Fawehinmi clan and indeed, the national circle of activists.

“He relegated the designs of a fateful accident aside and performed all his obligations creditably.

“We are devastated by the sudden death of our dear Mohammed Fawehinmi. This one death too many, was communicated to us quite early but the shock was arresting, alongside the need to find the best way for the immediate family to absorb the effect of this tragedy,” she said

Okei-Odumakin said that late Fawehinmi would be sorely missed and prayed that Almighty Allah would erase his shortcomings and grant him Aljanat Fridaus.

Late Fawehinmi had a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

In 2003, he had a terrible accident in Lagos, which affected his spinal cord, confining him to a wheel chair. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...