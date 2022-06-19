Father’s Day: Cleric urges fathers not to leave children’s training to mothers alone

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

As Nigerians mark Father’s Day, an Anglican Cleric, Ven. Wole Ogunseyinde, has urged fathers not to leave the training of children to mothers alone.

Ogunseyinde gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ibadan.

Ogunseyinde said God had made Fathers heads of their homes and expected them to provide, protect and guide them according to Christian tenets.

“Psalm 103:13 says ‘As a Father has compassion on his children, so the Lord has compassion on those who fear him’.”

“There are too many absentee Fathers who have left the guidance of children solely to their mothers, this disconnect may be a panacea to wayward children, cultism and other social vices,” he said.

The Cleric emphasised that if an enabling environment is provided such that fathers could be employed or employ themselves, the society will be less disjointed.

He added that there would be less of the evils currently plaguing Nigeria when the fathers are comfortable and gainfully employed.

“In 1909, Sonora Smart Dodd, while attending a Mother’s Day celebration, felt fathers ought to be celebrated as well.

“She is credited with being responsible for originating the holiday, she used her father as an example.

“The father was a widower, army veteran and raised six children successfully, such is a challenge to all fathers today,” he said.

Also, Bishop Daniel Oluwajimade, the General Steward, Emmanuel The Saint Sabba Evangelical Mission, Ibadan, says fathers’ day recognises how important fathers are in both home and nation building.

Oluwajimade, also the Director, State Issues and Social Welfare, Christian Association Of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State, urged fathers to show more love to their biological and spiritual children by teaching them the standard of God always.

“We must discourage them against worldly values, make them to be more heavenly focused especially when communications explosion has taken or reduced the world into a global village where vices are being appreciated and little attention to holiness.

“Fathers as the main heads of governments should have wisdom, knowledge, understanding, counsel, fear of God, might and equity which are the major concepts that will make us lead well as said in the book of Isaiah 11: 1-4,” he said.

He emphasised that the day should be more celebrated so as to let fathers know their roles more on earth.

“There should be seminar, symposia of different levels to really eschew fathers day beyond ordinary,” he said. (NAN)

