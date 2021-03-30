Father of 6 arrested for alleged rape of neighbour’s daughter

March 30, 2021



 The Police in Yola, Adamawa, on arrested a father of six for alleged sexual assault of his neighbour’s 9-year- girl.DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relation Officer of state Command, said in a statement in Yola.Nguroje said that the suspect a resident of Demsawo ward in Yola North Local Government Srea and arrested on March 29.The statement read in part: “

The Adamawa State police command on 29/3/2021 apprehended 47-year- suspect for sexually assaulting a 9-year- girl.“The suspect, after , revealed to be a father of six and a neighbour  to the ’s parent in the same compound, at Demsawo ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.“

The suspect took advantage of his neighbour’s absence and  lured their 9-year- daughter his room where he sexually assaulted her.“Luckily, her cries attracted the attention of a good samaritan in the compound, who called the attention of other neighbours that led to the arrest of the suspect the police,” Nguroje said.Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state,

Mr Aliyu Adamu, had urged parents to closely monitor their kids and select types of environment to live with their families.Adamu commended the good samaritans for exposing and making it impossible for criminal of such ugly act to escape arrest.The commissioner, therefore, directed further investigations the case for immediate action. (NAN)

