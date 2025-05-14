Fatal road accident claims lives of 4 pedestrians in Port Harcourt

At least four individuals lost their lives, and two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a fatal road accident that occurred along G.U Ake Road in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.



By Desmond Ejibas

The spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, revealed this development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Iringe-Koko attributed the collision, which occurred at about 11:42 p.m. on the day, to excessive speeding, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

“The driver of a Toyota Camry, with registration number ABJ 10 EM, lost control and struck six pedestrians.

“Tragically, four of the pedestrians died at the scene, while two others sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) for medical attention,” she explained.

She further stated that the vehicle had another occupant, identified as Benson Michael, aged 36.

According to the police spokesperson, the driver was promptly arrested and is currently undergoing interrogation.

“The accidented vehicle has been recovered and taken to the police station.

“The case will be transferred to the State Traffic Department for further investigation,” she noted.

She added that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) mortuary.

Iringe-Koko extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured them that justice would be served. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)