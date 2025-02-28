Fasting: Sultan Declares Saturday as 1st Ramadan 1446 AH

Dr Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Saturday, March 1, 2025, as the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH in Nigeria.

By Muhammad Nasir

Dr Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Saturday, March 1, 2025, as the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH in Nigeria.

The Sultan made the announcement in a nationwide radio and television broadcast on Friday, confirming the sighting of the new crescent of Ramadan in various parts of the country.

He stated that reports of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations across Nigeria.

“After due verification and authentication by the National Moon Sighting Committee, as well as confirmations from state committees, the new moon of Ramadan was officially recognised, marking the end of Sha’aban 1446 AH.

“In accordance with Islamic law, Muslims are to commence fasting on Saturday, March 1,” the Sultan declared.

He urged Muslim faithful to dedicate themselves to the worship of Allah (SWT) throughout the holy month and to use this period to pray for prevailing peace across the country and also pray for the leaders.

Additionally, the Sultan encouraged wealthy individuals to assist the less privileged, emphasising the importance of religious tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

He prayed to the Almighty to strengthen the leaders in their commitment to leading the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fasting, one of the five pillars of Islam, refers to abstinent from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual intercourse from dawn to sunset with the intention of worshiping Almighty Allah.

NAN also reports that Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a sacred period during which adult Muslims observe compulsory fasting from dawn to sunset for a complete month. (NAN)