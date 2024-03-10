Fasting: Sultan declares Monday, 1st Ramadan 1445 AH

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Monday, March 11, as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH in Nigeria

By Muhammad Nasir

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Monday, March 11, as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH in Nigeria.

Abubakar announced the sighting of the new crescent in Sokoto on Sunday in a radio and television broadcast.

He said the new moon was sighted in different parts of the country and that reports of the moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organisations from across the country.

“After due verification and authentication by the National Moon Sighting Committee and states committees’ confirmation, as well as routine scrutiny, I hereby, announce the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan signifying the end of Sha’aban 1445 AH.

”In accordance with Islamic law, Muslims are to commence fasting on Monday accordingly,” he declared.

The sultan urged Muslim faithfuls to devote themselves fully to the worship of Allah throughout the Holy Month, urging them to use the period to pray for the progress, peace and prosperity of the nation.

The Sultan also called on wealthy individuals to assist the poor and stressed the need for increased religious tolerance and brotherhood in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, signifies a month-long period of fasting, one of the five pillars of Islam. (NAN)