The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Friday, has described the ongoing Revalidation/Registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a period of evangelism to clean up the party.

Fashola, who undertook the Revalidation/Registration of his membership at his polling unit in Surulere, said APC was a progressive party and described progressivism as the drive to improve the human condition at any level of leadership.

“Nothing can trump the progressive ideals, progressivism is about improving the human condition and that is why we are APC and so anybody who is concerned about improving human condition, developing his environment, his community, this is the party that I recommend to them,” he said.

He said the ongoing registration and revalidation was an opportunity for as many who were willing, especially the youths, to identify with the progressive ideals of the APC.

He also described the exercise as an opportunity to identify the true loyal members of the APC.

“We are a large political family and it is always important to know how many we are and also to increase the number that we are. So this registration exercise first brings about all family members in all wards and polling stations of the country together.

” And this is going on in 120,000 polling stations across Nigeria, so, it’s a coming back together but more importantly, it is also a period for evangelism, expansion of the party database, party membership and updating.

“You will see in the past, we have had some unfortunate incidents where perhaps some people were appointed only for us to find out that they are deceased. So this is also an opportunity to clean up.

“Because there are opportunities also as a member of a party that forms a government, all the appointments and so many things.

“And we need to know who is where, we also need to know what party members do. So, if I am a party member and want to host an event, I can look in my party’s database and see who does event planning, who does catering and we share prosperity,” he said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party who had shown positive example by taking part in the exercise.

He advised all party leaders at various levels to mobilise toward growing the party’s strength and creating opportunity for those who wanted to join.

Fashola was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Mr Tajudeen Ajide, among other leaders of the party in Lagos (NAN)