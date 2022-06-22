Fashola to inaugurate Nembe-Brass road project in Bayelsa

By Shedrack Frank

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, will on Thursday inaugurate the construction of the Nembe-Brass road project in Bayelsa.

The long-awaited project, on the drawing board of the federal government for decades, is being undertaken by the Gov. Douye Diri’s administration in Bayelsa, which awarded its construction to Setraco Nigeria Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first phase covering a distance of 21 kilometres with 10 bridges is estimated at N54.1 billion.

Diri said on Wednesday during the 79th state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, that the project had a historic significance and economic importance to Bayelsa and the country.

Located on the Brass Island, the road will facilitate access to an oil export terminal operated by oil major, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, as well as the ongoing Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company project.

The governor, called on well-meaning sons and daughters of the state as well as leaders of Bayelsa East Senatorial District to be present at the inauguration ceremony.

“Let me use this medium to invite and call on all of us from the eastern senatorial district, particularly communities in Nembe and Brass, as we kick-start the construction of this historic road project,” he said. (NAN)

