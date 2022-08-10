Fashola tasks council on ending building collapse

By Perpetual Onuegbu

The Works and Housing Minister, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has tasked the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) to find lasting solutions to the incessant cases of building collapse in the country.

Fashola, who gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja, while inaugurating the Seventh Council of CORBON, said that professionalism would be needed more in the journey of nation building.

The minister urged them to imbibe professionalism and ensure that the ethics guiding the profession were upheld.

He said that the need for professionalism necessitated the mandate by President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the board, therefore advising them not to let down their guard.

“The first thing you need to note and desire is expertise, are you an expert indeed or by title alone? If you are really expert, why do buildings fall down?

“I know you are not the only players in the building sector so I am not putting the blame on you akone. But you have a role to play.

“As a professional body, you should know every subject in your area, be masters of the game and a controller of the skills, if you use your skills well you will not have unusual results .

“Is that happening, is it happening consistently? Even if it is, can we improve, why should we be contented with the low bar, are you raising the bar?

“Being a professional means that you are moral and we are ethical, so a professional always does the right thing. Will you do the right thing no matter the circumstances you find yourself in ?

He urged them not to compromise the ethics of the profession and not allow religious, tribe or any factor influence them to lower the bar.

The Chairman of the Council, Dr Samson Opaluwa, in his remarks pledged the council’s commitment to uphold the ethics guiding the profession.

Opaluwa said that council was established to regulate the practice of building construction, maintenance, and management in Nigeria, regulate and control the practice of Building profession in all its aspects and ramifications.

He said it was also to determine standards of knowledge and skill required to be registered as a builder and maintain discipline within the profession.

He said that in line with its mandate the council was poised to end the incessant cases of building collapse especially in the urban areas of the country.

“The seventh council shall address this ugly incident as a matter of national priority.

“This will include but not limited to a. a robust plan for the monitoring of building project sites to ensure compliance with standards, regulations, and good practice.

“Strengthening of strategic partnerships with other professionals in the built environment to ensure a coordinated response to this malady

“Proposing mitigation policies to the Federal and State Governments on efficient building controls and practices, he said.

He said that the council would also step up measures on the need to upskill and reskill builders, building technologists, technicians and artisans in the building industry on the emerging technologies.

He said this would enable them to take advantage of the business opportunities in the economy inherent in our huge population. (NAN)

