Fashion designer jailed 3 years for abducting, defiling minor

An Upper Area Court sitting in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old fashion designer, Kelvin Moses to three years imprisonment for abducting and defiling a 14 -year-old girl.

The police charged Moses, who lives in Gwagwalada, FCT, with abduction.

The Judge, Sani Umar sentenced the convict without an option of fine after he showed remorse for his action and pleaded for leniency.

“I am sentencing you without any option of fine since you have confessed to have impregnated her elder sister earlier and also had canal knowledge with a 14-year-old girl.

“You have also infected her with disease that was not treated which has resulted to her abandoning school and staying at home,” he held.

Umar said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such act.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abudulahi Tanko told the court that the complainant, Janet Isaac reported the matter at the Gwagwalada police station on Jan. 6.

Tanko said that the convict took the complainant’s granddaughter who is 14 to his house and defiling her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Section 272 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

