Fashion company holds annual Fashion Show, launches magazine

Hopez Tudes Rizons, a Fashion Company, yesterday hosted its 4th annual fashion show in Abuja, along side launched its maiden edition of Hopez Fashion Magazine.

The chief executive officer (CEO), of the organization, Hopez Chioma, during Abuja Fashion Night explained that the Fashion show is an annual event in Abuja that celebrates Nigerian fashion with exotic African culture.

She revealed that the show is aimed at projecting Nigerian fashion to the world through creative designs of traditional and modern attire with a deliberate effort to promote the ever increasing fashion market in Abuja and Africa in general.

“The new magazine we are launching is the first issue of our classy fashion publication titled ‘Hopez Magazine’.

“It took several years of planning and am happy that it is coming to life in this event, and is dedicated to charity, a way of giving back to the society.

“It is a tradition in our company to touch lives of the less privileged” she said.

The guest of honour, former Inspector General (IG)of police, Sir Mike Okiro while speaking at the event reiterated that fashion is a beacon of hope.

He noted that it is a thriving business today that helps create jobs for the teeming youths in the society.

“Fashion contributes in job creation in the country today looking at the runway there are Nigerian fabrics everywhere which is a clear indication that the producers have a market and should be encouraged” he said.

He lauded the efforts of the organizer noting that her efforts through her journey is paying off even as he added that she is bound to get to her destination in life.

CEO of P.R.I Global Ventures Limited, Pricilia Nwosu, in her contribution expressed her satisfaction in the models skin colour even as she made free donations of her skin care products to support models at the show.

She stressed that the fashion show is different from what she has seen before as its projecting Africa to the world and showcasing culture even as she advised that individual efforts as shown by the organizer need government support.

The event also featured trilling performance from different artists as well as runway sessions from Hopez designs, ACHA designs and Roy Urban Kollection. (NAN)