Farouq tasks casework officers on new knowledge, skills

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has urged Casework Officers in the Social Development Department to stay informed, acquire new knowledge and skills as well as maintain an improved standard of practice.

She disclosed this at the capacity building workshop on Counseling Strategy for Casework Officers in Abuja.

Speaking, the Minister, represented by Mr. Mansur Kuliya, Ag Director said, “Continuous improvement of skills of an organization’s work force, provides an opportunity for the workforce to enhance and increase their capacities to perform their jobs in effective and efficient ways.

“Casework is focused on enhancing human wellbeing to meet the basic human needs of people with particular attention to needs and empowerment of people who are vulnerable, oppressed and living in poverty.”

The Minister mentioned that the main objectives of the workshop are;

I. To train and enhance the skills of Case Workers on the basic steps of case work management.

“II. To understand and apply social work principles and ethical conducts on counseling strategies in Nigeria.

“III. To share experience and equip the officers with improved skills on social work practice.”

The Minister revealed that the Ministry handles series of case work such as marital disputes, financial and medical assistances as well as provision of economic empowerment materials for the poor and vulnerable in the country.

She stressed that social service is very dynamic, fast growing and puts pressure on the need of continuous training i.e building and strengthening capacity of Social/caseworkers.

She said training is important to social workers to enable them stay informed, acquire new knowledge and skills as well as maintain an improved standard of practice.

Mr. Emmanuel Udoh, Deputy Director in the Social Development department expressed gratitude to the management of the Ministry for giving approval for the workshop to be held.

He said, “I also wish to thank the resource persons who would bring their wealth of Knowledge to bear on the training”.

Present at the training were the Facilitators Professor Ekundayo Ocholi, from the University of Abuja, Dr. Maijama Kwassu a retired Director and Mr. Valentine Ezulu Director in the department of Social Development.

