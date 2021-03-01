Farouq revalidates APC membership

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk has renewed her Membership of the ruling party, the APC in Zamfara state.

Farouq revalidated her membership as a staunch member at the APC Headquarters in Gusau at the weekend.

She was thereafter presented with her membership Card by the state caretaker chairman of the party, Hon Alh Lawal M Liman Gabdon Kaura.

The colourful ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries, state party executives, state party elders, the Vice chairman Northern zone APC, Alh Abdullahi ja’o Zurmi, the caretaker chairman for Zurmi local government APC Alh Dan Maigadi and APC stakeholders from Zurmi local government as well as others from Zamfara State.