Farouq receives National Humanitarian Response to COVID 19 crisis award

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has received global accolades for her humanitarian role during the Covid-19 crisis in the country earlier in the year.

The Minister was presented with the EuroKnowledge Leadership and Humanitarian Award for her significant contributions to the nation’s humanitarian needs during the peak of the scourge in the country.

The virtual award which originated from the House of Lords in London on Friday October 2020 acknowledged and celebrated exemplary leaders who made signiﬁcant contributions and positive impact in their speciﬁc fields.

In her acceptance speech, Farouq thanked Euro-Knowledge, one of the world’s leading international consultancy firms and organizers of the awards for deeming her worthy of the award.

This, she said has validated Federal government’s efforts in effectively combating and curbing the economic effects of Covid-19 on Nigerians.

She said,”I wish to express my gratitude to EuroKnowledge for nominating me for the Best National Humanitarian Response to COVID-19 Crisis Award at the House of Lords, London.

“I am humbled by your recognition of our service to humanity.”

“The humanitarian response currently going on was just a tip of the iceberg of what is in the offing in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10years.

“This award is not just for me but for the Federal Government of Nigeria, States and Local Governments as well as individuals and corporate organizations in Nigeria who went the extra mile to reach out to millions of distressed Nigerians whose spending power were affected by covid-19.

“I wish to convey the assurances of the Federal government of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari who established the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development.

”The mandate of this is to provide effective coordination of National and international humanitarian interventions, ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response, manage the formulation and implementation of fair focused social protection and inclusion programs in Nigeria and I dedicate this award to members of my team.”

The Minister said the award will further encourage her to stretch herself to the limit while serving Nigerians more.

Dignitaries who received awards include Sallo Polak (Executive Director, Philanthropy Connections Thailand), His Excellency Ernest Koroma (Former President of Sierra Leone), Mr. Christian Paradis (Former Ministry of Trade and Industry, Canada), Ms. Benedict Lee (President-Elect Rotary Club, Hong Kong), Mr. Tsvi Gal (Former CTO, Morgan Stanley USA), Dr. Manu Chandaria OBE (Kenyan Billionaire and Chairman, Comcraft Group Kenya), were also honoured with the Prestigious Euroknowledge Award.

Other global icons honoured include Dr. Mahmood Ahmadu (Chairman, Integrated Online Services), Ms. Florence Otedola (DJ CUPPY, Founder, DJ CUPPY Foundation), Dr. Anthony Nwachukwu (CEO, Innovate Pay 1) and Sallo Polak (Executive Director, Philanthropy Connections Thailand).

