Farouq preaches peace at Eid-el-Kabir

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has urged Nigerians to reflect on the reason for the season as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

In a statement, Farouq called for prayers to unite the country and reduce humanitarian crises including internal displacement, refugees, hunger, killings and terrorism.

While felicitating with Muslim faithfuls, she preached love for one another, sacrifice for the nation, peace, love and kindness as advocated by the Prophet Muhammed.

She said,”Let us continue to pray for the unity of the country especially the vulnerable among us. May Allah grant us peace as we celebrate Eid and may we witness more celebrations as a united nation.

“A peaceful Nigeria will reduce the number of displaced and vulnerable people in the country.

“If we spend less on IDPs and victims of communal clashes, cattle rustlings or banditry, government can channel such funds to other capital projects.”

The Minister assured that the government will continue to do everything within its power to ensure a country that all Nigerians will be proud of.

