Farouq prays, donates food items for aged persons

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq  has kickstarted  activities to commemorate the 2020 International Day of Older Persons  and the 30th Anniversary of the Annual Celebration of the  United Nations International Day of Older Persons  (UNIDOP), with  prayers  for the aged  in Abuja.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Grace Osuji and made available to newsmen.
The Minister who was represented by the Chief Social Development Officer of the Social Development Department of the Ministry, Mrs. Mfawa  Usani ,  during a church service held at the Saint Mattew Anglican Church Gwarinpa, Abuja, to pray for the aged said “globally  every 1st of October is set aside to mark the  Aged in our midst”.
“We recognize that we need to present something to the church, to express that we care about  the nation and the older persons in our midst, this is in line with the  theme, Pandemics: Do they change the way we address age and  ageing,” she stated.
“COVID-19 has changed the way things are usually done, this affects the older persons in the way we care for them, support and protect them.
“It is obvious that we need to change the way we care and support the aged knowing that COVID  -19 affects them mostly  and they are at higher risk,” she stated.
The Minister presented 2 bags of rice, 2 cartons of tomatoes, 2 cartons of hand sanitizers, 2 cartons of groundnut oil, 1 carton of dry milk 1 bag of sugar and a bag of spaghetti.
The Vicar of Saint Matthew Anglican Church, Ven. Andrus Ukaejiofo, expressed his gratitude for the gesture of the  Ministry and prayed  that  God will  continue to preserve the older persons and the entire nation.
In a similar development, a Jumat service was held on friday September 25th, 2020, at the Annur Mosque Wuse 11, where  prayers were  also offered  for  the aged.
The Minister donated  gift items, which include  two 50kg  bag of rice, cartons of soap, detergent and  others which were received  by Mrs. Habibat  Yasima  of International Centre of Islamic Culture and  Education, who prayed  for the Minister  and the entire staff of the Ministry.
Members of the Ministry’s delegation at the Jumat prayers include the Deputy Director, Disaster Management Dr. A.A Suleiman, Special Assistant to the Minister on Disaster Management, Group Captain SG Shehu and other members of staff.

