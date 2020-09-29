Farouq prays, donates food items for aged persons

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq has kickstarted activities to commemorate the 2020 International Day of Older Persons and the 30th Anniversary of the Annual Celebration of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons (UNIDOP), with prayers for the aged in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Grace Osuji and made available to newsmen.

The Minister who was represented by the Chief Social Development Officer of the Social Development Department of the Ministry, Mrs. Mfawa Usani , during a church service held at the Saint Mattew Anglican Church Gwarinpa, Abuja, to pray for the aged said “globally every 1st of October is set aside to mark the Aged in our midst”.

“We recognize that we need to present something to the church, to express that we care about the nation and the older persons in our midst, this is in line with the theme, Pandemics: Do they change the way we address age and ageing,” she stated.

“COVID-19 has changed the way things are usually done, this affects the older persons in the way we care for them, support and protect them.

“It is obvious that we need to change the way we care and support the aged knowing that COVID -19 affects them mostly and they are at higher risk,” she stated.

The Minister presented 2 bags of rice, 2 cartons of tomatoes, 2 cartons of hand sanitizers, 2 cartons of groundnut oil, 1 carton of dry milk 1 bag of sugar and a bag of spaghetti.

The Vicar of Saint Matthew Anglican Church, Ven. Andrus Ukaejiofo, expressed his gratitude for the gesture of the Ministry and prayed that God will continue to preserve the older persons and the entire nation.

In a similar development, a Jumat service was held on friday September 25th, 2020, at the Annur Mosque Wuse 11, where prayers were also offered for the aged.

The Minister donated gift items, which include two 50kg bag of rice, cartons of soap, detergent and others which were received by Mrs. Habibat Yasima of International Centre of Islamic Culture and Education, who prayed for the Minister and the entire staff of the Ministry.

Members of the Ministry’s delegation at the Jumat prayers include the Deputy Director, Disaster Management Dr. A.A Suleiman, Special Assistant to the Minister on Disaster Management, Group Captain SG Shehu and other members of staff.

Related