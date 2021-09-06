Farouq moves to stem food insecurity in Borno

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq has flagged off the distribution of Food and Non-food items in Borno state.

In a statement by her, the minister said that the aim is to address the rapidly deteriorating food insecurity situation in the North East and Borno State in particular.

“Food insecurity in Nigeria is caused by many factors including insecurity, climate change, poverty and the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment to addressing the issues of food insecurity and malnutrition by initiating the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS). The Strategy specifically aims to address hunger, malnutrition and poverty through economic growth and social protections programmes.

“Furthermore, the Federal Government is focused on promoting local production, providing loans to farmers and skills acquisition, to enhance socio-economic capacities”.

Receiving the items on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Governor of Borno state Prof. Babagana Zulum thanked the minister for her untiring support towards providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Borno state.

“I would therefore like to reaffirm our commitment towards implementation and execution of projects that will impact positively on the lives of our people across the state and ensure the timely completion of all ongoing projects.

“I urge those in charge of these facilities to take good care of them as government will not condone anything inimical to standard government policies of maintenance culture in the state. I therefore enjoin the beneficiaries to make proper and good use of the items distributed, including the housing units and other facilities”.

In order to make the resettlement homely and economically encouraging at Ngowom, the North East Development Commission presented the following items to the displaced person, Rice(25k)2,000 bags, spaghetti 2,000 cartons, vegetable oil 2,000 gallons, cartons, blankets 5,000 pcs, mattresses 5,000 pcs, mats 5,000 pcs, children’s wears 4,000 sets and women’s wrappers 4,000 pieces.

Others include mosquito nets 4,000 pcs, slippers 5,000 pair, cooking stoves 1,000 pcs, grinding machine 200 pcs, netting machine 200 pcs, sewing machine 200 pcs, waving machine 200 pcs, men brocade 2,000 pcs, and anti-septic soaps 1,000 packs.

