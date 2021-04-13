By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has inaugurated a 33-man Technical Working Group (TWG) to ensure the effective planning and implementation of the Alternate School Programme ASP.

The TWG consists of representatives drawn from the National Steering Committee member institutions and other key organizations.

At the inauguration held in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister charged the new members to be mindful of the numerous benefits of the Alternate School Programme to the children, their households, their communities and the Nigerian economy.

She said,”Today’s inauguration of the TWG is to enable a successful implementation of this very critical programme.

“Through the Alternate School Programme, every child, irrespective of social, cultural or economic standing, can gain access to quality education, using the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes, as delivered through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, to absorb certain socio-economic shocks that they may be exposed to.

“We believe that your participation and contribution will be invaluable to the success of the Alternate School Programme.”

Farouq revealed that the terms of reference for the TWG include, to develop a Strategic Framework for the implementation of the ASP across the country, and design a comprehensive stakeholder mapping strategy to identify and ensure effective engagement for successful delivery of the programme nationwide, among others.

Members of the Technical Working Group are drawn from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of State, Education, Ministry of Information and Culture, Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Ministry of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals, National Youth Service Corps, Governors’ Forum, Northern Governors’ Forum, Southern Governors’ Forum, Universal Basic Education Commission, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, Global Partnership for Education, Private Sector Advisory Group – SDGs and Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development.

Other members are from the Senate Committee on Basic Education, House Committee on Basic Education, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Senator Akon Etim Eyakenyi, Dr. Shehu Balarabe Kakale, Hon Maigari Bello, National Identity Management Commission, National Orientation Agency, National Population Commission, National Bureau of Statistics, National Education Research and Development Council, Education Development Partners Group, Save the Children, MD, NSU Microfinance Bank and Mrs Eke Nels.

