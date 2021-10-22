Farouq flags off mobile money agents’ training in FCT, North Central Zone

By Chimezie Godfrey

A four-day training programme to establish beneficiaries in Mobile Money transactions has been launched in the Federal Capital Territory and the North Central states.

The training was flagged off on Thursday by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq at the International Centre for Women’s Development, Abuja.

Farouq said in her keynote address, that the Federal Government has paid more attention to promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country which she said informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion.

She also stated that the Mobile Money Agents’ Training Programme is designed to empower unemployed youths and develop their competences to operate as registered mobile money agents.

She said,”The training we are starting today will enable target beneficiaries to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for becoming mobile money agents and enhance their entrepreneurial competences to successfully start and manage mobile money businesses.

“Upon completion of the training, the target beneficiaries will be registered with the Shared Agency Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) as Mobile Money Agents and will be provided with Start-up Kits that include a Point-of-Sale (POS) Machine, Fingerprint Scanner and Furniture (chairs, tables and umbrellas) as well as a modest capital of N20,000.00”.

The Minister thanked Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities SANEF for their partnership and contributions to the programme, adding that it will enable the registration and onboarding of target beneficiaries upon completion of the training.

“This will enable the registration and onboarding of target beneficiaries upon completion of the training. We also deeply appreciate the support of other stakeholders and their contributions to the realization of Mr. President’s vision to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

“We hope that It will also enhance the integration of NSIP by enabling target beneficiaries to join the network of agents providing financial-related services under other components of NSIP, especially the conditional cash transfer and the grant for vulnerable groups, as well as in the enumeration and enrollment of target beneficiaries,” she said.

The minister later made a symbolic presentation of POS machines, Umbrellas, Finger print scanners, furniture and a twenty thousand Naira starting capital to some of the beneficiaries.

In her goodwill message, the Chief Executive Officer of SANEF Limited Mrs Ronke Kuye thanked the Minister for the partnership, adding that the key objectives of SANEF include Agent Expansion, Stakeholder engagement, Financial Literacy and Awareness.

Mrs Kuye stated that the purpose is to empower citizens as an intervention programme and provide jobs and livelihood for citizens.

“This partnership with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will act as a strong elixir to further deepen and expand Financial Inclusion through Agent Banking to the underserved and unserved, as well as a last mile distribution to hinterlands hitherto reached.

“Our role in providing Financial Literacy Training and Awareness for participants during this programme before they are on-boarded as Agents is vital as this will allow the participants to learn the rudiments and dynamics of what they are about to become a critical part of.

“It is such unique partnerships that resonate as major positives in the drive to bring greater development to our communities and we are proud to be part of this,” she said.

The programme is expected to provide job opportunities for 1,850 youths selected from the 36 States and the FCT as well as promote financial inclusion, by providing financial services to under-served Nigerians.

The Mobile Money Agents Programme was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s Administration, consistent with the President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

In attendance was the National Coordinator, National Social Investment Programmes Dr Umar Bindir, the National Coordinator Conditional Cash Transfer, the NSIP Focal Person for FCT Mrs Chinwendu Amba and other dignitaries.

