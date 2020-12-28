Farouq condemns Southern Borno, Adamawa attacks

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has condemned the killings and destruction of properties in Southern Borno and Adamawa States.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister who received with shock the news of the terrorist attacks in Pemi, Chibok Local Government Area, four other communities in Hawul local Government Area in Southern Borno and Garkida in Adamawa State, referred to the attacks as tragic and barbaric.

She said,”It is really unfortunate that these terrorist attacks happened when people are expected to be enjoying the Christmas holiday with their loved ones.

“I commiserate with the Government and people of Borno State especially the families of the victims of the sad incident.

The Minister stressed that the Federal government condemn the attacks and commended relevant authorities and the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum who immediately visited the communities and directed the strengthening of security measures in the communities.

She disclosed that arrangements are being made to send relief materials to the victims to cushion the effect of the attacks.

