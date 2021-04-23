Farouq condemns killing, abduction of students in Kaduna

By Chimezie Godfrey


The Minister of Humanitarian , Management and Development, Sadiya  Farouq,  has expressed sadness over the recent killing of a and abduction of some students of Green Field University, a private institution located along Kaduna – Abuja highway, by gun men.

The Minister condemned the incident in a statement issued by the of the Ministry,  Bashir Nura Alkali. 

She sympathised with the Kaduna State Government, the institution and the parents of the abducted students. 

The Minister equally  commiserated with the of the that was killed during the attack. 

“May Allah console the and grant the departed eternal rest. I also pray safety of the students.

“I assure that  relevant security agencies will do every thing possible towards the and safe return of the students. 

“I   State governments and school authorities to provide adequate security in all schools in the country” the Minister said.

