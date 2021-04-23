By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister of Humanitarian The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has expressed sadness over the recent killing of a staff and abduction of some students of Green Field University, a private institution located along Kaduna – Abuja highway, by suspected gun men.

The Minister condemned the incident in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.

She sympathised with the Kaduna State Government, the institution and the parents of the abducted students.

The Minister equally commiserated with the family of the staff that was killed during the attack.

“May Allah console the family and grant the departed eternal rest. I also pray for the safety of the students.

“I assure that relevant security agencies will do every thing possible towards the release and safe return of the students.

“I urge State governments and school authorities to provide adequate security in all schools in the country” the Minister said.

