Farouq condemns kidnap of 73 students in Zamfara

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has expressed her displeasure over the recent kidnapping of 73 Government Day Secondary School, Kaya in Zamfara State.

According to the report the Police Spokesperson in Zamfara, Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident on Wednesday said that a large number of bandits stormed the Public school and whisked away the students.

This occurred following the new stringent policies announced by the state governments of adjoining north-west states to cut off supply of enssential commodities to bandits operating from Forest in the states.

The Minister condemned the incident in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali.

Farouq sympathised with the Zamfara State Government , the School and the parents of the abducted students adding that this recent kidnapping is one too many.

She prayed for the safety of the students adding that adequate measures are being taken by relevant security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the kidnapped students.

The Minister however, urged State governments and school authorities to provide adequate security in all schools across the country to avoid future occurrence.

She further pledged the readiness of the Ministry to provide any humanitarian assistance that would be required in the affected villages.

