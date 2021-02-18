Farouq commiserates with victims of Borno IDP camp fire

By   Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, has commiserated with the victims of the Borno IDP Camp fire disaster which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

This was contained in the press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry,  Bashir Nura Alkali.

The Minister stressed that it was unfortunate that the inferno claimed three lives, two adults and an infant, about 3,600 IDPs affected and hundreds of shelters razed down.

Farouq directed that the cause of the fire  be investigated to forestall future occurrences.

She also advised that cooking inside the makeshift homes  be discouraged.

The Minister commended the Chairperson of the State Emergency  Management  Agency (SEMA) Yabawa Kolo,  and other SEMA  officials who paid prompt visit to the camp to sympathize with the victims.

She has directed that relief materials be dispatched to the camp to cushion the effect of the incident.

