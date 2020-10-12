Farouq commiserates with Lagos building collapse victims

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has commiserated with victims of the building collapse in Lagos state.

According reports, the incident occurred on at Lagos Island on Sunday 11th October, 2020.

It was said that four persons died while eight others were injured in the collapsed three story building that was under construction in the area.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesperson Mr. Nosa Okunbor confirmed the incident and said the cause of the collapsed building is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are going on by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

Okunbor disclosed that a total of 8 people (all males) have been extricated alive by LASEMA Response Team and other stakeholders , and have been attended to and transferred to the hospital for medical attention at the Lagos Island General Hospital.

He also said that four people (3 males and 1 female) have so far been recovered dead and handed over to SEHMU at the incident scene.

Earlier, the Minister also sent a condolence message to the victims of the Gas Explosion which occurred last week at Baruwa Alimosh, Alimosho Area of Lagos State on Thursday 8th October, 2020.

According to the news, the gas tanker explosion occurred at 5:40 a.m. when a LPG tanker was discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station in the area.

Providing an update on the explosion, Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said three persons were rescued while five bodies were recovered from the explosion.

Enumerating the losses recorded in the explosion, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said some buildings and property worth millions of naira were affected.

The Minister reiterated her readiness to render support to Nigerians in crisis situations and ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and prevention.

She urged the populace to be vigilant and adhere strictly to safety measures to avert future and similar fire disasters.

