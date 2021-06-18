Farouq commiserates with Kebbi Govt over abducted school children

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister Sadiya Farouq has commiserated with the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu on the abduction of the school children at Federal Government Girls College at Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.

The Minister who made this known in a statement on Friday condemned the attack, while she prayed for the release of the abductees.

According to the story, the bandits who rode on motorcycles stormed the school from the neighboring Rijau forest in the early hours of yesterday (June 17, 2021), over powered the mobile policeman guarding the school and abducted five teachers and yet to be ascertained number of students during the attack.

The incident was confirmed by the Kebbi State Police Commnand.

While condemning the attack in very strong terms, she sympathized with the families of the Students and Teachers on the attack.

The Minister assured the families of the victims that the Federal Government is working hard to secure the release of the children and Teachers and prayed that they would be rescued unhurt.

She has already directed relief agencies under the Ministry to evaluate the situation and provide necessary assistance.

