Farouq calls for increased collaboration with media

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has called for more collaboration with the media for a robust dissemination of information on humanitarian issues.

The Minister stated this on Friday while receiving the delegation of the National and Abuja EXCO members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by the National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, who paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry.

The Minister pointed out that one of the core mandate of the Ministry is to provide effective coordination of humanitarian intervention both nationally and internationally as well as to ensure strategic disaster mitigation, preparedness and response.

She added that part of the ministry’s mandates is formulating and implementing policies geared towards equity, fair focused social inclusion and protection.

According to her, the Ministry has direct contact with the poor and vulnerable citizens of the country and takes this responsibility very seriously.

“In order for the Ministry to effectively provide the much needed and desired coordination and leadership, the Ministry must have an effective means of disseminating information and engaging partners, stakeholders and the general public.

“The media is a critical partner in this regard and the role of the NUJ in achieving the mandate of this Ministry is very key.

“We have over fifty accredited media organisations with this Ministry and this include the print, electronic and digital media.

“Since the creation of the Ministry, the media has been doing their best in the dissemination of information related to the activities of this Ministry, but more needs to be done” the Minister stated.

Farouq expressed optimism that the meeting will engender cordial relationship between the ministry and the NUJ, among other positive developments.

“I am optimistic that this meeting will promote cordial relationship and regular engagement with the NUJ as a very objective media body,

“We want to engage you as credible partners and stakeholders to interface and encourage exchange of ideas to enable your members report programmes of the Ministry from an informed and objective position,” she stressed.

The President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Comrade Chris Isiguzo commended Mr President for creating the Ministry that caters for the need of all poor and vulnerable Nigerians especially during this pandemic which has confronted the nation with both health and economic challenges.

Isiguzo mentioned that the Ministry speaks to the heart of all average Nigerians who are concerned about what happens in and around the Ministry and that this is a matter of concern for the Union.

He noted that the Ministry is a very wide Ministry which cut across many aspects of human life, disaster management and social development, therefore needs to improve its relationship with the media for effective communication between the citizens and the Ministry.

The President requested that more access to information about the Ministry should be granted to journalists as representatives of the citizens and the link between the citizens and the government.