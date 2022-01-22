Farouq bags Most Trusted Woman in Public Office award

By Chimezie Godfrey

The International Human Rights Commission IHRC has decorated the Minister of Human Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq with the award of the ‘Most Trusted Woman in Public Office’.

The Minister was bestowed with the award on Thursday in her office in Abuja.

While decorating the minister, the Country Head for Nigeria and Commissioner for West African Countries, IHRC Ambassador at Large, Dr. Friday Sani noted that a searchlight was secretly beamed on Umar Farouq for the past two years but no crime of diversion of funds or otherwise were found during the investigation.

“Our regional organization received several complaints over financial irregularities and diversion of funds meant for the poor people of Nigeria and this prompted our close to two years investigation with our world class security organization.

“The report we have received from our partners, the International Police Corporation has proven negative of any money diversion linked directly or indirectly to the honorable minister as claimed by those who wrote officially to our office. And this has compelled the resolution of our advisory board to Honour the Minister as the First Nigerian Most Trusted Woman in Public Office”.

In her response, the Minister thanked IHRC for the noble award while promising to keep working hard for humanity.

“I see this as a divine honour from God because I have never met this people. I don’t know them but I know that there is an International Human Rights Organization .

“This award goes to the team who have supported me through thick and thin. Posterity will judge us. For us to be even recognized means that we are doing well and we will continue to serve our country in our service to humanity”.

Eight other members of the IHRC Executive accompanied the Country Head for Nigeria and Commissioner for West African Countries to decorate the minister including Barr. Barnabas Idoko

Director for Complaints and Registration, IHRC, Fadila Sale Badi Ag. Director for Int’l Genda Affairs, Tayo FolorunshoTechnical Partner, One Student, One Skill Education Programme, Danladi OmaleTechnical Partner, Social Affairs Services, Barr. Godfrey Asst. Head of Legal, IHRC and Barr. Chisom Laura Ikeudeoba, Multimillion Regional Volunteers Coordinator, Eastern Nigeria, IHRC.

