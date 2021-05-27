By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government of Nigeria has restated the need for collaboration between government institutions, civil society, private sector and the academia in building an effective partnership in the education sector.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq made this known on Thursday, during the official launch of the Children Accident Prevention Initiative CAPI organized by the Ministry of Education and tagged “Go to school…..Be Seen…..Be Safe”

The initiative which was launched at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre Abuja on Thursday will see about 40 million school children across Nigeria equipped with reflective jackets. It is targeted at lowering the risk of children falling victims to vehicular accidents to and from their various schools.

Farouq said that the success and impact of the Safe School program is a clear demonstration of the collaborative efforts between government and non-government organizations.

“I applaud the Federal Ministry of Education and the Children Accident Prevention Initiative (CAPI) for stewarding such a desired programme, whose benefits are evidently of immeasurable value to the lives of our children and families, as such we must all fully support it.

“The strategy is commendable as it seeks to potentially impact 40 million children by ensuring that they are equipped with reflective jackets, thereby lowering their risk of falling victim to vehicular accidents.

“Secondly, this impact is a clear demonstration of a collaborative effort between governmental and non-governmental organisations. It is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 17 – ‘Partnerships for the Goals’, which targets the need for effective collaboration for sustainable development.”

While applauding the Ministry of Education for its latest innovation, Farouq said that the synergy amongst all stakeholders will in no small way contribute to the building of a vibrant and better society for all.

She described her ministry as a partner which will play an active role in ensuring the success, sustenance and expansion of the initiative.

In his keynote address, the Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu who was represented by the Minister of State Barrister Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, explained that the Safe School Initiative is targeted at protecting children of the vulnerable.

“It is aimed at unveiling customized (not for sale) reflective jackets and other accident prevention infrastructure for school children.

“This initiative is primarily designed to aid the protection of school age children from road accidents associated with motor vehicles, motor cycles and tricycles while crossing the network of roads to their respective schools”.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Ministry of Education, Barrister Nwajiuba stated that the program will provide hand bands, reflective jackets and other accessories for school children within the ages of 4- 14 years in selected schools at the state and federal levels in all the thirty six states and the FCT.

He said that the collaboration of the ministry of Education and CAPI will address obvious challenges involving school children in road accidents.

“It is also designed to chart a new course in combatting the carnage associated with deaths among school children in public schools and private schools across the country, most especially, low income families whose children do not enjoy the luxury of being driven to school or afford school buses.

The CAPI flag, customized children’s reflective safety jackets and uniforms for Cadets School Crossing Guards were unveiled at the event while VIPs were decorated as patrons and matrons as well as a presentation by school children to mark the children’s day.

Also in attendance was the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, National Assembly members and school children.

