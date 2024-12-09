Farotimi: LP Reps caucus calls for judicial neutrality, fair hearing

The Labour Party caucus in the House of Representatives has called for judicial neutrality, impartiality and fair hearing in the defamation case against an activist lawyer, Dele Farotimi, by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN).

By Femi Ogunshola

The Labour Party caucus in the House of Representatives has called for judicial neutrality, impartiality and fair hearing in the defamation case against an activist lawyer, Dele Farotimi, by Chief Afe Babalola (SAN).

The caucus leader, Victor Ogene, made the call in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, against the backdrop of the recent controversial arrest, arrangement and remand of Farotimi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Farotimi is facing allegations of defamation initiated by Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.

Ogene expressed concern over the growing trend of anti-democratic activities and development that undermined Nigeria’s civil government.

He said that democracy was under threat when democratic institutions were manipulated against the people by highly-placed individuals.

The lawmaker said that the arrest of the lawyer ‘in a gestapo style’ in his office in Lagos and the alleged harassment of members of staff of his law office was worrisome.

This, he said, had sparked worries about the erosion of democratic principles and the silencing of dissenting voices in Nigeria.

“The judiciary remains the last bastion of hope for all citizens in a democratic society; as such, it is imperative that the judiciary upholds the principles of impartiality.

“The judicial system must show neutrality at all times, regardless of the social status or connections of any party involved in a dispute before it.

“The Labour Party caucus is committed to upholding the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

“In this regard, we call on the authorities involved in this controversial case to ensure that Barrister Farotimi’s rights and privileges are not denied.

“We also demand that the embattled lawyer be given a fair hearing and not made to suffer from any manipulated processes, as was alleged by him in a statement before his arrest,” Ogene said.

NAN reports that Farotimi had earlier alleged, at a news conference, that a court process was initiated against him without his knowledge.

He claimed that a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, ostensibly for failing to appear in court.

Farotimi maintained that these actions were part of a deliberate and fraudulent scheme to manipulate the judicial process, ultimately leading to his arrest and imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the development, saying that it constituted ‘a troubling breach of the rule of law and the sanctity of the legal profession’. (NAN)