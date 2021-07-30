Farmers seek creation of fish markets in Oyo LGAs

 Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFFAN), Oyo State Chapter, has appealed to the state government to facilitate fish  markets in local government areas of  the state.

The association made the appeal in a communique it issued following a conference it held in Ibadan Thursday.

The communique was signed by the  state CAFFAN , Mr Olutayo Adegbemle, and Secretary, Mr DeJI Adenugba, among other officials and of the association.

It said that such markets would boost fish and control sales cost of .

The association urged the government to also provide fish depots to be controlled by its .

“The idea of this is to be able to sell our fishes  wholesale and in affordable but controlled prices to fish mongers,” it said.

According to the association, farmers  have a regulated price of catfish from farms in Ibadan and its environment.

“We agreed that 250g to 450g will be sold for between N800 and 850 per kilogramme, 500g – 950g will be sold for  N1000 – N1050 per kilogramme.

“One kilogramme to 1.450kg will be sold for N1,100 –  N1,200 per kilogramme, 1.5kg – two kilogramme to sell for N1300 – 1400 per kilogramme, while above two kilogramme will be sold for N1,400 – 1500 per kilogramme.

” Fish farmers in Oyo State are now in formidable clusters and groups which made us to relate better with one another as a body.

“We continually disseminate relevant information to our and hold seasonal trainings, seminars acceptable practices and standards in fish ,” it said.

It identified as fish  farmers’ major challenge, marketing of the fish at sustainable and profitable prices.

“At every economic point in time, farmers operate with a lot of unstable and increasing production cost, but at the point of harvest, farmers have little or no economic power to determine the farm selling price.

“This has been so most of the farmers rely on the fish mongers/marketers/middlemen to buy their products in bulk from the farm.

“As a result, the marketers tend to dictate the prices, which in so many cases,  is not sustainable or profitable for the farmers,” it added. (NAN)

