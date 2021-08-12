Farmers/herders clashes: stakeholders in Nasarawa laud FG’s NLTP Project

Stakeholders in Nasarawa State has described the inauguration of National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) as a laudable project aimed at ending incessant clashes between herders and farmers.

The stakeholders spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Thursday.

They said that the project was paramount to the state government considering the lingering crises between the herders and farmers in the state.

Mr Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said NLTP would curtail the movement of cattle, boost livestock production and put end to the incessant clashes.

Shammah said that NLTP would serve as hub for knowledge and skill transfer to the pastoral communities to embrace ranching as well as providing employment for the youths.

“I want to correct the notion that portrays NLTP as mainly for Fulanis and their animals, farmers stand to benefit from the project; civil servants who want go into pastoral farming will also benefit.

“I believe this modernising livestock production will put an end to the herders and farmers crises, which threaten peace in some communities and food security,’’ he said.

The Commissioner called on communities to take ownership of the project and support the programme of both state and the Federal Government.

Shammah also urged investors to take advantage of proximity to Abuja to invest in the state.

Mr Peter Ahemba, President of Tiv Development Association, Nasarawa State, commended the state for embracing the project.

Ahemba advocated that stakeholders in the communities, whose lands were being used for the project should be compensated adequately.

Mr Emmanuel Alanana, Programme Manager, Nasarawa Agricultural Development Programme described NLTP as the best decision the Federal Government had taken.

Alanana said that the project would boost crop and animal production thereby ensuring food security in the country as farmers faced their farming activities without fear of molestation.

NAN reports that the Federal Government on Aug. 5 inaugurated National Livestock Transformation Plan in Nasarawa State. (NAN)

