Farmers attending a 2-Day training workshop, on Wednesday, in Abuja, on the pesticides application process on rice and groundnut have described it as apt and innovative.

The farmers applauded the Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) and National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) for the initiative.

Some of the farmers described the training as their first experience in modern farming best practices, especially in pesticide and fertilizer application safety measures.

Mrs Tani Amos, who shared her experience, said that the lack of proper safety precautions by her husband while applying pesticides on a farm caused him some health challenges.

She said that the knowledge gained during the practical demonstration of machine spraying of pesticides and herbicides had given her a good grasp of safety measures that must be put in place.

“Particularly the use of protective clothing, before herbicides and other chemicals are applied on the farm”.

Amos promised to step down the knowledge gained during the training to her husband and other farmers in her community.

Another trainee, Mallam Naroka Musa, said that he learnt more about agronomic practices and promised to step down the knowledge acquired on the practices, including the spraying of chemical products.

“ I will also teach other farmers in my community, seed spacing and the 3cm depth in groundnut seed planting to farmers on return to my community.”

He appealed to the government and other stakeholders to organize more training to help farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that farmers, who had been on the fore front of achieving food security in the nation, have equally suffered health challenges because of wrong application of pesticides and fertilizers in the course of their farming activities. (NAN)

