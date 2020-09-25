Farmers angered by new laws block highways and railroads in India

Farmers’ groups are blocking highways and railroads in India on Friday in protest against a set of new laws that they say may leave them out of pocket and vulnerable to big corporations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government insisted the new laws would make it easier for farmers to sell their produce to big institutional buyers and to fetch better prices.

According to BJP, it frees them from the monopoly of traditional middlemen who dominate the trade.

However, critics claim the changes will end the purchase of grains at prices guaranteed by the government.

Farmers unions in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, known as India’s granary, are at the forefront of the agitation.