Farmer tasks FG on support to boost tilapia production

A farmer, Alhaji Hassan Mundu, on Monday called on the Federal Government to provide the needed support to boost the production of tilapia fish.

Mundu, who owns a Tilapia Fish Hatchery and Training Centre on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that such support would put an end to fish importation.

He expressed worry that tilapia fish farmers lacked funding, technical support and exposure to increase production to meet local demand and export.

He noted that the more than 200 dams in the country were underutilised and appealed to the Federal Government to establish cages in the dams for tilapia fish farming.

Mundu stressed that the establishment of cages in dams and support to the existing 10 hatcheries in the country would boost production and create jobs.

“Seventy per cent of aquaculture products are from cages and the best way to breed fish is through the use of dam. Quality of dam is good because clear water can easily be achieved.

“If you breed tilapia very well and give the right care, it is more profitable than cat fish.

“But people are shying away from it as they are not sure of where it will take them but the investment in tilapia is sweet.

“Tilapia is going to be the future of aquaculture in Nigeria, no doubt. People are picking interest in it and they are getting used to it,’’ the fish farmer said.

He implored government to check the rising cost of fish feed as high cost of feeds affected fish farming.

Mundu, whose farm has capacity to produce 100,000 fingerlings per month, noted that production is demand driven. (NAN)

