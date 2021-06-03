Farmer in police net for allegedly poisoning 9 wells in Yobe

June 3, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The police in Yobe on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a farmer, Mohammad Mohammad, 25, poisoning nine wells in Kasesa village near Damaturu.

ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, the Command Spokesman disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu.

”On 25, he poured insecticide into nine wells which are sources of water to residents and herds in the area.

we collected the well eater as sample and conducted laboratory analysis, we discovered that they were contaminated with fecal Coliforms, which can cause cholera , typhoid and other water borne diseases.

“ Therefore, we identified and arrested the suspect today. He will be charged to soon,” Abdulkarim said.

The spokesman said Mohammad confessed to committing the offence, but said his intention was to deter herders from invading his farm.

Abdulkarim said the command was also making to arrest the and charge them with alleged criminal trespassing.

He advised farmers and herders to avoid acts capable of inciting violence.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,