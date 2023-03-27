Farmer in court over alleged murder

Alaba-Olusola Oke

A farmer, Mr Friday Ndubusi, was, on Monday, arraigned before an Ondo State High Court in Akure over alleged murder.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to a count charge of murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Adenike Akinbosade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, 2020 at Ogo Oluwa Street, Ile Oluji, Idanre Local Government Area of the state at about 6:30 p.m.

Akinbosade said that the defendant, while fighting with one Friday, macheted him, which led to his death before getting to the hospital.

The Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Insp Orherhe Eden, said one Sunday Joseph came to report at the police station in Ile Oluji that two people were fighting and one of them, Friday, was wounded and died while being taken to the hospital.

Eden said when he got to the scene of the crime, the defendant had run away but was arrested the following day.

He showed the court a blood-stained matchete which, he said, was found on the scene of the fight.

The IPO further stated that after the defendant was arrested, he confessed to committing the crime, adding that the defendant’s statement was written down.

The prosecutor, however, sought for adjournment to enable him to bring the second witness.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Charles Gilbert-Ojo, did not oppose to the application made by the prosecutor.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Yemi Fasanmi, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 29 for further hearing. (NAN)