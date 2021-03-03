A 45-year-old farmer, Ahmed Salisu, on Wednesday appeared in a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N1.5m land scam.

The police charged Salisu, who resides in Kawo, Kaduna State with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the complainant, Yusuf Farouq, wrote a petition to the State Police Divisional Headquarters on Feb. 11.

He alleged that in September 2019, the complainant, gave the defendant N1 million for a landed property, located in Rigasa layout, Kaduna.

The prosecution said that the complainant later gave the defendant the balance of N500,000 because he claimed to be the owner of the said property.

Leo added that the complainant later discovered that the land belonged to someone else.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Emmanuel ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must own a landed property.

He adjourned the case until March 24, for hearing.(NAN)

