Farmer docked for allegedly intimidating wife’s boss

By Joy Kaka

A 41-year-old farmer, Manasseh Zaki was on Monday docked in a Kubwa Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly intimidating his wife’s boss.

The prosecution counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant, Dr Akpan Ekwere , reported the matter at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police Area Command, Kubwa on March 11.Okpa said that the defendant sent text messages to the complainant asking him to pay his wife’s entitlement he was owing on March 10.

He said the complainant is the defendant’s wife’s employer at Dorben Polytechnic, Bwari where she works as a seamstress.The prosecution counsel said the defendant further threatened the complainant.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 397 of the Penal Code.The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sun of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.He said the address of the surety must be verified by the prosecution counsel and adjourned the case until March 30 for hearing.(NAN)

