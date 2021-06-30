Farmer bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing vehicle spareparts

A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday sentenced a farmer, Terkimbi Achir, to six months imprisonment for stealing vehicle spareparts.Magistrate Ajuma Igama, sentenced Achir after he pleaded guilty to the crime and begged the court for leniency.Igama ordered the convict to pay a fine of N7,00o.Earlier, Achir confessed to entering the complainant’s house and stealing a vehicle jack, motor battery and a borehole switch.”Some youths in my area apprehended me when I was about to sale the stolen items to for N2,500.But for the timely arrival of the police, I would have been burnt alive by the irate youths”, he said.

The prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported by Agber Jacob at ‘E’ Division Police station on June 27, 2021.

The complainant stated that, the defendant entered his compound and stole his vehicle jack worth N6,000, battery worth N3,000 and borehole switch worth N58,000.The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 353 and 289 of the Penal Code laws Cap 124 (2004) laws of Benue. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...