Farmer, 42, arraigned over alleged theft of items worth N198, 000

The Police on Monday arraigned a farmer, Jonathan Essien, 42, in a Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing some items and cash worth N198, 000.

Essien, a residing at Kuduru village in Bwari, near Abuja, is charged with house-breaking and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Idowu Ojo, told the court that the matter was reported at the Bwari Police Station by one Lydia Nkwonta of behind Kuduru Police Outpost, Bwari on Nov. 30.

Ojo said that Nkwonta’s room was burgled by the defendant while she was away and that a laptop worth N120, 000 and N70, 000 were stolen.