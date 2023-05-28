Farewell: Ganduje lauds  media practitioners,  holds no grudges, acknowledges professional callings 

By Aminu Garko

Outgoing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Sunday lauded the media practitioners for professionally covering government activities in his 8 years rule.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Alwan, on Sunday.

He gave the testimony during a farewell bid and brief media interaction with the Government House Press Crew, at his office on Sunday.

The governor appreciated how reporters from different media organisations, who constituted the crew worked tirelessly during his tenure as the governor.

“I must thank you for untiring efforts in the last 8 years of my stay as the Governor of Kano State. We have to commend your efforts within these years in disseminating information about our activities.

“After thanking your good efforts, I also forgive all those who might have done something to me, that some people interpreted as not too good. I also need similar forgiveness from you.”

Barring his mind, Gov. Ganduje acknowledged that, “I am aware of your professional callings. While you report infrastructure development and other developmental activities, your profession does not encourage praise singing.

Hence your role of aiding us to sit up comes into play. This is how your work is. I cannot blame anyone of you for any sabotage in discharging his duties.

As human beings we err. As such we don’t expect you to always report hundred per cent good about us. This is professional fairness.”

He also recalled that before 2015, he served the state in many capacities.

” I was Commissioner for six years even during Military regime. I was deputy governor for eight years and governor for another round of eight years.”

“I thank the people of Kano State for giving me all the necessary cooperation in my eight consecutive years as the governor of the state,” he acknowledged.

While expressing delight for serving the state as governor, he also assured that, “I am leaving behind solid infrastructural development, creation of four more emirates and secured state.”

Explaining that, “We thank Allah, The Almighty for guiding us to secure Kano State as you are all living witnesses. You can also see how we trickled down development to our new emirates.

As we said before that, after looking at the history we also intended to create more cities outside Kano city. Which we achieved in that respect. We also didn’t create those emirates to undermine anybody. Far from that. (NAN)