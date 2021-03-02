FAO trains 600 crop, livestock farmers in Benue

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said it had trained 600 crop and livestock farmers in rural communities of Benue on alternative feedstock.

The five-day training, which began on February 1 with a refresher training for extension workers, was followed by mobilisation of farmers in some communities in Logo, Makurdi, Guma and Kwande Local Government Areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was sponsored by the United Nations, in collaboration with the Center for Social Change and Economic Development (CSCED).

Mr Idris Gabdo, a consultant with CSCED, an implementing partner of FAO, said in an interview with NAN in Makurdi on Tuesday that the initiative was designed to teach the participants hydroponics fodder, multi nutrient block and urea treatment.

Gabdo explained that the three layers of feedstock were aimed at boosting both crop production and animal feed.

He said: “So far, we have achieved more than 50 per cent of our training requirements by handing out our deliverables.

“The training involved stepping-down knowledge of alternative feedstock and value chain, opportunities in alternative feedstock, feed quality and safety, animal nutrition and feed processing.

“We also had training on three practical step-down skills on hydroponics fodder production, multi nutrients block-making and urea treatment.

“We started the training with 20 extension workers, one absconded during the refresher training, while another absconded during the step-down training.

“But we have some of our extension workers working in more than one community, so, by and large, we have done well.

“In fact, we have already sent our interim report to FAO, stating the progress already made from mobilisation to training in the rural communities.

Gabdo said that each of the 20 extension workers was expected to train at least 30 people in each community.

A trainee, Mrs Msughshima Vershima, described the training as impactful.

According to Vershima, who rears pigs and sheep, she learnt a lot on animal hygiene, urea treatment for animals and new methods of crop production.

Mrs Adikwu Oyiwodu from Agatu, who rears goats, expressed gratitude to FAO for the training and said she would no longer allow her goats to graze openly.

“I have learnt so many things during this training. I learnt about urea treatment and hydroponics, which will help me improve the feed for my goats,” she said.

Mr Godwin Abu said, “With the knowledge acquired from this training, I can use small amount of money to provide feed for my goats and chicken.”

An extension worker, Mr Augustine Ojotu, said he exceeded the 30 trainees target because of the response from the community.

Ojotu said seven herdsmen turned out for the training and were taught in Hausa Language, through an interpreter.

He said the herders were impressed with the training and promised to utilise the skills to improve the nutrition of their cattle.

The programme, an initiative of the UN, United Nations Human Rights Commission and the UN Women, is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence between herders and rural farmers. (NAN)

