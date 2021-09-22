FAO trains 30 veterinarians from 26 states to curb animal diseases

September 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of  United Nations (UN), through Emergency Centre for Trans-boundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) programme, has trained 30 veterinarians to curb animal diseases in Nigeria.

Dr Ayodele Majekodunmi, National Project Coordinator, FAO ECTAD, said on Wednesday in Abuja that training’s main goal was to give more opportunities to field veterinarians who are on frontline.

“They now have opportunity to prevent and report animal diseases in Nigeria.”

She said training was expected to improve surveillance, as well as reports on animal and zoonotic diseases across country to avoid negative social and aspects of these diseases.

“There are 30 veterinarians trained from across 26 states of country and they are all public veterinarians who work state governments.

“We envisaged that at end of their training, state veterinary services across country would have an improved to do disease surveillance within their territories,’’ Majekodunmi added.

She disclosed that FAO ECTAD organised training in collaboration with various partners, such as Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria at Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“We have also been supported by the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) who provided the majority of the funding for this programme.

“Furthermore, we have been supported by the regulatory bodies, such as the Veterinary Council of Nigeria and the National Veterinary Medical Association,’’ Majekodunmi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised as part of FAO’s technical support to Nigeria to curb emerging animal diseases.

The training empowered the veterinarians with the and skills for detecting and controlling emerging and trans-boundary animal diseases in the country.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,