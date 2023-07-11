FAO, others make case for improved millet production in Nigeria

By Bukola Adewumi

The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector have stressed the need to spotlight the untapped opportunities within Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

They also called for the reinvigoration of the role of millets as a key driver of economic growth in the country.

They made the call on Tuesday at the commemoration of 2023 International Year of Millets, organised by FAO, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Abuja.

Mr. Fred Kafeero, FAO Representative in Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said Nigeria could transform the narrative surrounding millets by elevating it from being a mere staple food to a strategic crop that would contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Kafeero reaffirmed the FAO’s commitment in offering technical assistance to the Nigerian government in its efforts to promote the cultivation, consumption and commercialisation of millets.

He said that, “Millets, those tiny but mighty grains, have played an important role in the sustenance and nourishment of communities across the globe.

“They are resilient crops that have withstood the test of time, adapting to various agro ecological conditions and feeding generations. We recognize their immense nutritional value, and their contribution to food security, poverty alleviation, and sustainable agriculture.

“As FAO, we want to reaffirm our commitment in offering technical assistance to the government of Nigeria in its efforts to promote the cultivation, consumption, and commercialisation of millets.

“Together with all of you, and with renewed enthusiasm and determination, there is no doubt we will harness the potential of millets to combat hunger, malnutrition, and the challenges posed by climate change,” he said.

The Director, Food Safety at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Sugra Mamood, said Nigeria has a long-standing history of cultivating and consuming millet.

By promoting its cultivation, Mamood noted that the country could enhance agricultural sustainability, reduce vulnerability to climate change, and improve livelihoods for farmers.

“Millet is not only a nutrient-rich crop, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, but it is also resilient to harsh climatic conditions and requires less water compared to other staple crops.

“By highlighting and promoting the various dishes made with millet, we pay homage to our cultural heritage while recognizing its immense potential in addressing the food and nutrition security challenges we face today”, Mamood noted.

Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, said millet already is part of the staple diet in the sub-Saharan region and if suitably harnessed, could lead to food sufficiency in the arid regions of the world.

He noted that the government of India had been in the forefront of making millets popular and ensuring that it becomes a part of regular diet for millions through the Indian Millet Initiative.

Balasubramanian stated that India had extended cooperation towards Nigeria to ensure assistance with technical and knowledge sharing relating to Millet crops, research and development of better varieties.

He added that the country had also offered the managed plug-in to strengthen capacity building through extension for small farm holders.(NAN)

