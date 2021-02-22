FAO mobilises to train 600 livestock, crop farmers in Benue communities

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), on Monday started sensitisation/mobilisation ahead of its step-down training for 600 crop and livestock farmers in selected Benue communities.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the step-down training, an initiative of FAO, aims at training local crop and livestock farmers on alternative fooder/livestock and commercial opportunities.
Speaking to NAN on the exercise, a cross section of the extension workers said they had successfully mobilised the required number of people for the training.
Mrs Tondo Salome, an agent, attached to Ancha community in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA), said the response from the people was “fantastic”.
Salome said she and her partner, had already mobilised 60 people; 30 per person, for the training.
Salome said they sought approval from local community leaders for the exercise.
Another agent, Mrs Ladi Keghku, from Mbaungwa community in Makurdi LGA, also said she mobilised 30 people for the training and was still waiting for the training manual to commence the step-down training in the village.
Mr Ordi Mvendaga, covering Ugba, Anyiin in Logo LGA, said the people were excited about the initiative meant to prevent farmers/herders conflicts in local communities.
Mvendaga said for local communities, the initiative was a welcome development as most rural farmers had to flee their ancestral homes on account of herders attacks.
“The people are happy and wish the training will help both farmers and herders to adopt the new methods to live in peace with one another,” he said.
He said the trainings were programmed to accommodate both farmers and extension workers.
Mr Idris Gabdo, a consultant, coordinating the training in Benue for FAO, said a a total of 600 crop and livestock farmers were slated to be trained in the four LGA’s.
Gabdo said it was important for both the livestock owners and crop farmers to develop a symbiotic relationship that would foster peaceful coexistence.
He said FAO was executing the programme in collaboration with other international implementing partners, and local collaborators to end farmers/herders conflicts, and boost opportunities in livestock feed. (NAN)