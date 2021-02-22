FAO mobilises to train 600 livestock, crop farmers in Benue communities

Mrs Tondo Salome, an agent, attached to Ancha community in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA), said the response from the people was “fantastic”.

Salome said she and her partner, had already mobilised 60 people; 30 per person, for the training.

Salome said they sought approval from local community leaders for the exercise.

Another agent, Mrs Ladi Keghku, from Mbaungwa community in Makurdi LGA, also said she mobilised 30 people for the training and was still waiting for the training manual to commence the step-down training in the village.