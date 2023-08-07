FAO donates free fertiliser to smallholder rice farmers in Sri Lanka

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) delivered 8,360 tonnes of urea fertilizer this week to the Sri Lankan Ministry of Agriculture.

The donation of the fertiliser was made to be distributed during the forthcoming Maha cropping season, a FAO statement said on Monday.

The FAO said this essential fertiliser would be distributed to over 228,000 smallholder paddy farmers across several districts in dry and intermediate zones of Sri Lanka.

The bolstering production was to increase the resilience of smallholder paddy farmers in the country.

The assistance targets smallholder paddy farmers cultivating lands up to 1 hectare in Kurunegala, Jaffna, Killinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Vavuniya, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa districts.

Under this emergency assistance programme, farmers cultivating up to 0.5 hectares of land would receive 25 kg urea fertiliser free of charge.

While those cultivating up to one hectare of land would receive 50 kg urea for free. (Xinhua/NAN)

