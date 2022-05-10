Fans raise concern over Genevieve’s safety after deleting pictures on Instagram 

Fans of Genevieve Nnaji, the Nollywood screen goddess on Tuesday raised concern over her safety, when she deleted pictures and videos on her Instagram page and unfollowed everyone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on May 9, Genevieve deleted all videos and pictures on her Instagram page, leaving fans to worried over her safety.Genevieve who was the first actor to win the Africa Movie Academy Award in a leading role in 2005 had over 8.5 million followers on InstagramDr Penking on his twitter handle @drpenking said that it was unusual, adding that “someone should please check on her. No one is above mental breakdown,” he said.Also, Mr Francis Awuche, a resident, called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to reach out to the actress in a bid to know the situation of things with her.He said that for her to take such drastic step suggested that there was something amiss which must be unraveled.Reacting to the development, Mr Emeka Rolland, the President, AGN told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was not aware of Genevieve’s exit on Instagram.“

May be I will have to reach out to her since I am just getting this news from you now, I have not learnt of that.” I will reach out to her to know whether she’s save or not after your call, I cannot just conclude with hearsay or rumor,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

