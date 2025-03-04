Fani-Kayode reaffirms confidence in Nigerian judiciary, EFCC leadership

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, says he has implicit confidence in the Nigerian judiciary and the current leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission



By Ibironke Ariyo

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, says he has implicit confidence in the Nigerian judiciary and the current leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in spite of his personal experiences of persecution and trial.

Fani-Kayode made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN recalls that Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja had on Feb.4, discharged and acquitted Fani-Kayode of a 12-count of forgery-related charges.

The EFCC had, in December 2021, arraigned him on a 12-count bordering on alleged procurement and execution of documents under false pretenses and the use of false documents, among other allegations.

Fani-Kayode, however, lauded the judiciary’s integrity, describing it as a source of hope and strength throughout his legal battles.

He also commended the judiciary for upholding justice and ensuring that he was not wrongfully convicted. Additionally, he praised the current EFCC leadership, describing it as professional and God-fearing.

He reaffirmed his confidence in the EFCC’s ability to combat corruption and uphold justice under its present leadership.

“I feel humbled and honoured. This case has been ongoing since 2021, and after all these years, justice has finally prevailed,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the judiciary and his legal team for their role in ensuring justice.

“I thank God for the judiciary and my lawyers. After so many years, we have finally seen justice,” he added.

“However, I have had four criminal cases by the EFCC in the space of the last 18 years and it has been quite an ordeal for me. It has affected my family, career, business and everything.

“But it feels good to be finally discharged and acquainted from all those cases, he said.

Fani-Kayode, who has been a vocal advocate for justice and accountability, urged young Nigerians being persecuted to look to God for deliverance.

He, however, emphasised the importance of being rooted in faith to withstand the challenges of life.

“Look to God, only God can deliver you from the matrix, from the deep state, from evil men and women. I’ve been through it, and I can tell you that only God can deliver you,” he said.

Fani-Kayode said in spite of this travails, he remained willing and ready to serve the nation, saying he was born to do so.

“I’m ready to serve my nation if I’m called upon to do so. I was born for that, I’m a great believer in this country, and I love this country,” he said.

NAN reports that Fani-Kayode served as the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Olusegun Obasanjo from July 2003 to June 2006.

He was later appointed as the Minister of Culture and Tourism on June 22, 2006, a position he held until Nov. 7, 2006, before becoming the Minister of Aviation, serving from Nov. 7, 2006, to May 29, 2007.(NAN)